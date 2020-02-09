Death toll from bus crash in Kemerovo region up to 2 - traffic police

TASS, February 9. The death toll from a bus crash in Russia’s Siberian Kemerovo region has risen to two, with 29 more people being injured, a traffic police spokesman told TASS on Sunday.

A passenger bus carrying 51 people was rammed by a truck in the Kemerovo region earlier on Sunday. According to preliminary data, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on the slippery road and went onto the oncoming lane to ram the bus.

The accident claimed two lives: the truck drives died instantly and a woman died later in hospital.

"In all, twenty-nine people sought medical assistance," the traffic police spokesman said.

A criminal case was opened on charges of rendering services falling short of safety requirements causing a human death through negligence (part 2, article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code).