MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude has rocked Fiji islands in the Pacific Ocean, US Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 195 km to the north-west of Fiji's capital Suva (around 77,000 residents) at the depth of 10 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.