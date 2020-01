Third earthquake in 24 hours occurs near Kuril Islands

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 17. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude has been registered in the Pacific Ocean off Kamchatka coast in Russia's Far East, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 94 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at the depth of 20 km. The earthquake was registered at 4:31am local time (7:31pm Moscow time).

Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky reported feeling the tremors. No injuries or damages were reported.