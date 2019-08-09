Wildfires swell to 963,000 hectares in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region

KRASNOYARSK, August 9. /TASS/. Forest fires have swelled to 963,000 hectares in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, the regional Forest Fire Response Center issued a statement on Friday.

"According to recent data, 118 forest fires engulfing 963,000 hectares are active in the region… They pose no threat to residential areas," the statement reads.

Most wildfires are reported in hard-to-reach areas where firefighting activities are launched upon the regional Emergency Management Commission’s decision. These fires have scorched 940,000 hectares.

Firefighting activities in the region involve more than 1,300 personnel and over 100 pieces of equipment, as well as aircraft and helicopters.

Forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Region reached a peak last week, engulfing over 1.1 mln hectares. Ten of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft were deployed to combat the blazes last Thursday.

A state of emergency is still in effect. According to the regional Forestry Ministry, hot and dry weather, gusts and dry thunderstorms are the main causes of the wildfires.