MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Trade wars are continuing, and Latvia appears to be "inspired" by transatlantic methods, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when commenting on Riga's intention to impose 300% tariffs on grain shipments from Russia.

"Trade wars are continuing; they appear to be 'inspired' – let's put it that way – by transatlantic methods of handling customs tariffs," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

As Nikolay Novik, an expert at the HSE Institute for World Military Economics and Strategy, previously told TASS, the cessation of transit along this corridor will not lead to a critical grain shortage on the global market; however, it will significantly drive up prices due to heightened risks and more complex logistics.

According to Novik’s forecast, exporters from the European Union, the US, Argentina, and Australia stand to benefit from the current situation, as the reduction in Russian supplies will open up additional market opportunities for them.