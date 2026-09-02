Northern Sea Route freight traffic up 13% in five months

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route increased by 13% in the first five months of 2026, State Secretary and Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Anton Basansky said.

"Over the past five months of this year, freight traffic reached 12.9 million metric tons, which is 13% higher than in previous years," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

He noted that transit freight traffic had also increased.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.