Digital ruble to gradually enter everyday use in Russia — Kostin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The digital ruble will gradually develop and become part of everyday use in Russia, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said during a session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The digital ruble is coming into its own, it will gradually develop and, of course, it is a more convenient, transparent and faster means of payment," he noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.