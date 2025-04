MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2025 plunged by more than 5% amid the OPEC statement that eight OPEC+ countries will boost oil production.

Brent prices lost 5.5% to $70.83 per barrel.

WTI oil futures with the settlement in May 2025 dropped by 5.91% to $67.46 a barrel.