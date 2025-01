MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for January 17, 2025, at 102.3762 rubles, which is 43 kopecks lower than the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 29 kopecks to 105.8072 rubles.

At the same time, the official yuan exchange rate remained virtually unchanged at 13.9143 rubles.