MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Several majors from the Russian agricultural sector are now preparing for the IPO, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said at the Tolk investment conference.

"The IPO of a couple of majors from the agricultural sector is being projected," the official said.

The IPO volume of the DOM.RF corporation also planned for the next year can amount to 15 bln rubles ($155.4 mln), Moiseev added.