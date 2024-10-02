Sakhalin-2 operator still interested in monetization of Sakhalin-1 gas

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Sakhalin Energy (operator of the Sakhalin-2 project) is not negotiating monetization of Sakhalin-1 gas and the possibility of liquefaction of it at its plant now, though it still considers it interesting, Commercial Director Andrey Okhotkin told reporters.

"We negotiated the possibility of monetization of their gas at our plant with colleagues from Sakhalin-1 in 2016-2018, including from the viewpoint of construction of the third line. We did not reach an agreement then. No such negotiations are underway now, though we still believe that it makes sense to do it," he said.

Sakhalin Energy has the best possibilities for monetization of Sakhalin gas considering the interest of all participants, Okhotkin added.

Sakhalin’s small satellite fields could also become a resource base for an LNG plant, he noted. "This is a matter of negotiation, meetings. Conceptually yes," he said when asked a respective question.