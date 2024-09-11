Russian investments in Iraq's energy sector surpass $19 bln — foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The oil and gas industry continues to lead trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iraq, with the total volume of Russian investments in the Iraqi energy sector exceeding $19 bln, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today the central element of our practical cooperation is the oil and gas industry. A number of major projects are being successfully implemented with the participation of leading Russian oil companies, and the total volume of Russian investments in the Iraqi energy sector exceeds $19 bln," he said.

According to the minister, the main share of capital investments comes from the companies Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, and Rosneft.