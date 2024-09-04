Rosatom CEO urges IAEA not to be afraid to tell the truth about strikes on ZNPP

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The CEO of the Rosatom State Corporation, Alexey Likhachev, has urged the IAEA not to be afraid to tell the truth about where the drones come from and who supplies munitions for strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"We are ready to continue requesting additional information in order to clearly identify the source of these threats [to the Zaporozhye NPP]. We believe that it is necessary to go further. We should not be afraid to tell the truth, to say where they came from, who supplies munitions and drones to hit the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Zaporozhye thermal power plant, the city of Energodar and the city infrastructure," Likhachev told the media, commenting on the results of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Likhachev emphasized the need for specifying in detail the causes and perpetrators of each incident.

"We will, of course, be persuading our partners from the international atomic agency to detail not only the facts following the events, but also the reasons for the occurrence of these threats," Likhachev said.

Speaking about the positions of Rosatom and the IAEA, he first of all, noted the points of agreement.

"In many respects our assessments with the IAEA leadership coincide. First of all, the assessment of the causes of the cooling tower fire. I would like to emphasize once again that the strike on the cooling tower caused a fire, and it was in the area of critical responsibility. It could have caused irreparable damage, including that to the water supply of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Likhachev said. In addition, he emphasized the "extremely positive" assessments of professionalism and additional measures taken by ZNPP workers, which were noted by the IAEA leadership. However, he noted, there was also a divergence of positions.

"Our positions continue to diverge when it comes to the lack of assessment of the perpetrators, to determining the causes and culprits of those threats, the results of which are clear to the naked eye. <...> We will continue to work on answering questions and pressing for an unequivocal exposure of those responsible for, in fact, a direct attack on a nuclear power facility," Likhachev said.