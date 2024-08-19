Baku, Moscow want to increase freight throughput of North - South transport corridor

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Russia are going to increase the freight throughput of the North - South railway corridor to 15-30 mln metric tons annually, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"We are proactively dealing with the upgrade of the railway segment of this corridor for the time being in order to increase its throughput capacity. We talk about the possibility of transporting cargoes from 15 mln metric tons per year and more to 30 [mln metric tons per year]. And this is quite real," Aliyev said.

The two countries are acting as allies, friends, and close partners, the leader of Azerbaijan added in conclusion of talks.