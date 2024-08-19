Baku, Moscow analyzed in detail situation in gas sphere — Aliyev

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Russia have analyzed in detail the situation in the gas sphere during talks in Baku, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"The situation in the oil and gas sphere and in the electric power [area] was analyzed in detail in the energy sphere. We are proactively working in this direction and I am confident we will coordinate our activities further," Aliyev said.

The environmental situation in the Caspian Sea and the problem of its shallowing," the Azerbaijani leader said. "We agree to analyze the situation by joint efforts and outline ways to prevent the possible environmental catastrophe," he added.