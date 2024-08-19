Passenger traffic of Russian airlines up 4% in July to 12 mln people — agency

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Passenger traffic of Russian airlines grew by 4% in July year-on-year to 12 mln passengers, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"According to the latest figures provided by Rosaviatsiya, passenger traffic of Russian airlines rose by 4% in July compared with the same month in 2023 to 12 mln people," the agency said.

Among top five air carriers were Aeroflot, Rossiya, S7, Pobeda and Ural Airlines. "In total they carried 8.3 mln people, up by 4.1% compared with last July," according to the statement.