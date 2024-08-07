More than 800 investment projects implemented in Arctic — Deputy PM Trutnev

ARKHANGELSK, August 7. /TASS/. More than 880 investment projects are being implemented in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, Deputy Prime Minister and the president's envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said in an address to the Arctic - Regions forum participants.

"We have created in the Arctic a special economic zone, where more than 880 investment projects are being implemented, and where 230 enterprises have been commissioned, 16,000 jobs have been offered," the press service quoted the official as saying.

He noted that Russia's pivot to the East offers new opportunities and new challenges for both the Arctic and the entire country. "We can see as crucial the plans to develop domestic technologies most quickly, to change suppliers and logistics routes, and to boost the Northern Sea Route's development," he said.

The Arctic - Regions forum will run in Arkhangelsk on August 8-9. The event is organized by the Arkhangelsk Region's government, and co-organized by the NEVA International Company. The forum's titular partner is the Rosatom State Corporation. TASS is the event's information partner.