Lithuania fines Payeer 8.2 mln euro for circumventing sanctions against Russia

VILNIUS, July 10. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Financial Crimes Investigation Service fined Payeer more than 8.2 mln euro for allegedly conducting cryptocurrency transactions in circumvention of sanctions against Russia, the department said on its website.

According to the statement, the International Sanctions Implementation Commission found that from the moment Payeer actually began operating, it owned cryptocurrency platform Payeer.com, through which the company allowed its clients, mainly from Russia, to conduct transactions in Russian rubles by transferring them from Russian banks located under EU sanctions.

It was noted that the company, which is registered in Lithuania, this way violated international sanctions legislation for more than a year and a half and must pay 8.23 mln euro. According to the decision of the International Sanctions Implementation Commission, the company is obliged to pay another 1.06 mln euro for money laundering.