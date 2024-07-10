Arctic expedition wraps up work in Novaya Zemlya's Russian Harbor Bay

NOVAYA ZEMLYA, July 10. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University expedition wrapped up ground work on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, a TASS correspondent reported from aboard the Professor Molchanov research vessel. The expedition was able to go ashore on the Severny Island of Russian Harbor, and ornithologists and microbiologists worked on the small Bogatyi Island.

"Over past 24 hours, we managed to go ashore twice in the Russian Harbor. We were very lucky with the weather, at times it was completely calm. As it is a quiet and calm place, sheltered from the waves, we were happy to work there very hard. For the first time, the Floating University had a very long and fruitful mission ashore the Bogatoy Island, where specialists have caught 41 birds: urias and kittiwakes, removed loggers from seven of them, and recorded animals at the walrus rookery," the expedition leader Alexander Saburov told TASS. Ornithologists ringed first-caught birds.

A group of soil specialists went ashore twice. One of the missions was at night. The scientists sampled soil for pollutants and radionuclides and made a 3D scan of the polar station.

Anna Trofimova, the expedition's deputy leader for scientific work, pointed to less plastic waste at the landfill, where the marine litter group works, than there was in previous years. "It's not the first year that we've been cleaning this site, but this year we've collected a lot of glass: 3.5 kg, 860 fragments, a bottle of cologne and an unbroken glass," she said.

Polar bear and reindeer

Both the first and the second missions ashore were interrupted in the Russian Harbor by a polar bear. It sailed near the vessel, heading for the polar station. Nevertheless, the expedition leader said, the scientists did manage to do the planned work.

"The mission ashore was very productive, especially given Novaya Zemlya's north was unfortunately closed for us this year, thus we had great hopes for the Russian Harbor, and the hopes came true," he said. "I would like to thank all the expedition participants for their well-coordinated work when a polar bear was rather close. This occasion has not caused any danger. The Russian Arctic (nature reserve) inspectors controlled the situation and we were able to bring together all the people and take them to the ship."

Four reindeer came quite close to a group of soil scientists. They were two adults and two cubs. The Novaya Zemlya subspecies of wild reindeer, listed in Russia's Red Data Book, lives on the Severny Island, Novaya Zemlya. That was quite a rare chance to meet them.

Lake exploration

Over the two ground missions, a group of biologists managed to visit four freshwater lakes. The Floating University worked there a year earlier, therefore, according to Nadezhda Zueva, associate professor at the Russian State Hydrometeorological University, the experts had a rather good idea about the reservoirs' flora. "This time, we have conducted a deeper hydro-biology study, even a hydro-ecological one. We've sampled zooplankton and zoobenthos, described and collected samples of plants that grow here, took hydro-chemical samples, as well as samples for chlorophyll and for phytoplankton. That is, we can say, those are almost all the main communities," she said. Additionally, the scientists examined the lakes' bacterial mats.

Depending on obtained results, scientists may be able to assess the trophic status and biological productivity of those lakes. "Those are the indicators that are changing in the Arctic due to climate change. That is, to see what is happening here," she added.

The expedition participants in the Russian Harbor observed stoneflies - small two-winged insects. It is spring in the north of Novaya Zemlya, and the lakes continue to melt. Some reservoirs are ice-free already, and some are still 90% under the ice. "This is just the time stoneflies start flying. There have been larval stages, visible in the water, and the adults were swarming around us. Amazingly interesting, and pleasant it was to be amid such a riot of life on Novaya Zemlya," she said.

Arctic Floating University - 2024

On June 25, the Arctic Floating University departed from Arkhangelsk to conduct research in the White and Barents Seas, on the Kolguev Island, on islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.

The project's partners and sponsors are the Arkhangelsk Region's government, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Geographical Society, VTB Bank, Norilsk Nickel, Roshydromet (the hydrometeorology service), the Russian Arctic National Park, the Floating University Coordination Center at MIPT (Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology; also known as PhysTech), the Nauka (Science) year-round youth educational center.

The Arctic Floating University's expeditions continue under the Science and Universities national project, implemented by Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education.