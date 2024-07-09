Austrian Energy Ministry to examine contract with Gazprom

VIENNA, July 9. /TASS/. The Austrian Energy Ministry will evaluate contents of the contract between Gazprom and Austrian gas importer OMV in respect of a possible withdrawal of it, Der Standard newspaper said.

The ministry established to this end a so-called gas independence commission, with lawyers, economists and energy specialists on board.

The content of the contract is confidential but the commission will be able to have access to it owing to "constructive cooperation" with OMV, the newspaper said, citing Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler.