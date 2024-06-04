Equipment failures at Olkiluoto-3 NPP in Finland will continue — expert

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Equipment failures at the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, built by the French for Finland, will continue to occur, Alexander Uvarov, director of the ANO Atominfo Center, told TASS.

"Olkiluoto-3 is a nuclear power unit with a difficult fate. Its project was developed amid an internal conflict in the French nuclear industry in the 2000s. Therefore, various equipment failures will haunt it for a long time, although without serious consequences for the environment," he said.

The expert recalled that Finland announced a tender for the construction of this nuclear power unit in 2003 under the French proposal and promptly declared the French company AREVA the winner.

"Russia's proposal was rejected. The French promised to build the block in six years and for 3 billion euros. In reality, it took 18 years and at least 12 billion euros. If the Finns had accepted the Russian project, the block would have been in normal operation for a long time and all the failures on it would have been identified long ago," Uvarov noted.

Earlier it was reported that Finnish nuclear power plant Olkiluoto-3 interrupted operations due to a turbine malfunction.

Olkiluoto 3 NPP is the newest power plant in Finland. It was put into commercial operation on April 16, 2023.