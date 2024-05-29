Yandex Cloud launches testing of generative answering technology

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Yandex Cloud has initiated testing of a generative answering technology using open data of websites and corporate web pass, the press service of the cloud platform said.

"The technology is useful in scenarios where it is important for companies to automate communications for users, for example, in chatbots and searching in documents or in another corporate knowledge base," Yandex Cloud said.

The technology generates a single answer to a user query based on the entire information from a website. Neural networks initially search and select pages required for the answer. A YandexGPT 3 model analyzes them later and gathers a single answer using information from these sources, the company explained.

The function is already available free of charge in the closed testing regime. The technology understands the natural language of communications and users do not need to select wordings.