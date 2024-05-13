Foreign trade volume of Hainan's city of Danzhou up 28.1% in January-April

HAIKOU /China/, May 13. /TASS/. The total volume of foreign trade turnover of the Chinese city of Danzhou (southern Hainan Province) increased by 28.1% in January-April in year-on-year and amounted to 43.75 billion yuan ($6.1 billion), Hainan Daily reported.

According to this indicator, the city continues to lead Hainan Province. During the period, its share in the total exports and imports of the province amounted to 49.8%. Such a high figure allowed the foreign trade of the whole province to grow by 85.5% year-on-year in the first four months.

Danzhou authorities have taken a number of measures to boost imports and exports. These include taking advantage of Yangpu as a free trade port with an openness policy for cross-border trade and investment. Tracking new enterprises and informing them of the new regulations will also intensified in 2024 to fully utilize the advantages of the existing policy for the development of imports and exports. Authorities have also set the task of actively cooperating with the local Commerce Department, properly utilizing special foreign economic and trade funds, as well as preventing foreign risks and safeguarding the use of foreign exchange by enterprises.

According to the paper, the next stage will see Danzhou continue to work on sustainable foreign trade growth, implement best practices, and focus on business operations and the needs of enterprises.