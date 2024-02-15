Yandex posts 53% rise in US GAAP revenues in 2023

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Yandex revenues under US GAAP soared by 53% year on year to more than 800.1 bln rubles ($8.7 bln), the Russian technology giant reports.

Adjusted net profit skyrocketed by 155% to more than 27.4 bln rubles ($298.8 mln).

Yandex revenues surged by 51% annually to 249.6 bln rubles ($2.72 bln) in the fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted net profit stood at 11.8 bln rubles ($128.9 mln) but the company did not disclose the evolution of the indicator.

The company reported a 26% increase in employees to 26,400 in 2023, Yandex said. "This is associated with the expedited recruitment rate for the Search and Portal, Plus and Entertainment Services, and growth in other businesses," the company noted.