Cybersecurity incidents involving Russian banks rise by one-quarter in 2023

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The number of information security incidents across the Russian banking sector rose by more than 25% in 2023, Alexey Pavlov, a spokesman for the Solar Group, told TASS.

"The rate of incidents registered by Solar in the banking sector increased by more than a quarter and reached 6,800. Overall, the number of information security incidents in banks gained 75% over the past two years," Pavlov said.

Cyber-criminals are preparing more thoroughly to carry out cyberattacks at present, which is leading to a rise in the number of challenging incidents, the cybersecurity expert said. "In particular, cyber strikes are preceded by cyber-intelligence and initial intrusion into the [target’s corporate] infrastructure, potentially with an internal intruder [one that is inside the information system at the time the threat materializes - TASS] acting as a go-between," Pavlov noted.

"More and more incidents are also occurring due to unauthorized access to systems and services," he added.