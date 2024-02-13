Low-carbon action plan to be presented to Russian government by end of February

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The action plan for implementation of the low-carbon development strategy will be submitted to the Russian government as early as in February, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov said at the Climatic Forum of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"To implement the strategy, we plan to slash net emissions by about 6% as early as by 2030 against 2019 in the economy on the whole. The key principle is that emission cuts should not impede economic development. Main tools are lowering of carbon intensity of the economy and increasing capture capacity of Russian ecosystems," the official said.

The action plan comprises about 170 activities in the key carbon-intensive branches of the economy, Torosov noted. The plan structure comprises six key modules: regulatory measures, industry upgrade, greater capture and climatic projects, energy, technological innovations and international cooperation.