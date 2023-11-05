China’s imports of goods and services may total $17 trillion in five years - PM

SHANGHAI, November 5 /TASS/. Chinese imports of goods and services may total $17 trillion during five coming years, Prime Minister Li Qiang said at the opening of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"Total imports of goods and services by China are expected to reach $17 trillion over the five coming years," the Prime Minister said.

"We will continue promoting openness and opportunities for the market," Li said. China intends to undertake specific steps as regards the country’s role in recovery and development of the world’s economy, he noted.

China scaled up imports of goods by 47% over the last five years and acted as one of powerhouses for the global economy, the prime minister said. "China is always ready to share opportunities of its market," he added.

CIIE started its operations on Sunday. Sixty-six Russian companies from thirty regions will demonstrated their products under the Made in Russia brand.