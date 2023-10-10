Ban on night flights from Russia to Israel effective until October 16 — aviation agency

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The ban on night flights between Russia and Israel is effective until October 16, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

"Due to unstable military and political situation in Israel Rosaviatsiya has restricted night flights from Russian airports to Israel. Restrictions are effective from October 9 until October 16 (12 a.m.). During this period airlines are prohibited from performing flights from Russia to Israel at night time, from 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, according to Rosaviatsiya’s decision," the statement reads.

Azimut and Red Wings airlines perform flights between the countries, the agency added.

"At day time air carriers should decide on performing flights to Israel relying on evaluation of risks, including considering ICAO recommendations on assessment of risk factors for flights performed by civil aircraft over conflict zones and close to them," the federal agency noted.