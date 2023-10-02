State Duma considers important to establish logistics with Latin American countries

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Establishing transport logistics is an important issue in building economic relations between Russia and Latin American countries, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Alexander Zhukov said at the first international parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America.

"We need to discuss issues related to supply of goods when numerous sanctions squeeze Russia out of the European markets in fact, hinder our trade relations with Latin American countries. Establishing logistics is an extremely important issue for our economic relations," he said.

Russia’s cooperation with Latin America has always "relied particularly on principles of mutual benefit unlike the relations between Latin American countries and former global hegemons," Zhukov noted.

Trade turnover between Russia and Latin America has increased by around a quarter in recent years to around $20 bln, he added.

The first international parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America is taking place in Moscow from September 29 to October 2 at the State Duma’s initiative. Parliamentarians from Latin American and the Caribbean countries, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats are discussing relevant issues of the global parliamentary agenda with Russian colleagues.