Iran positive about creation of railway route via Karabakh region — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 26. /TASS/. Iran has a positive attitude towards participating in the creation of transport routes through Nagorno-Karabakh region, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters upon returning from a working trip to Nakhichevan.

"If we want to see peace routes in the Zangezur and Lachin corridors, then we need to resolve these issues calmly and without conflicts. As for the train that will go from Turkey to Nakhichevan, through Armenia to Azerbaijan, then we need to consider its passage through Armenia. If Armenia does not participate, then how will the route go? Through Iran. Iran has a positive attitude towards this, so a route through Iran to Azerbaijan can be created," the state-run Anadolu agency quoted the Turkish president as saying.

Erdogan also said that "ensuring direct connections between Nakhichevan and other regions of Azerbaijan through roads and railways is a priority for Ankara and Baku and will strengthen their relations."

"We will do everything possible to open this corridor as soon as possible. This is a strategic issue and it must be resolved. When this is done, a car or train leaving Baku will be able to arrive directly at Kars. It is good to see positive signals from Iran on this issue," Erdogan said.

Touching upon cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan on developing energy logistics, the Turkish leader noted that the issue of increasing transportation through the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) is being discussed. He stressed that increasing the capacity of the pipeline "through Turkey to Europe will serve the interests of both countries and will contribute to the energy security of Europe."

On Monday, Erdogan arrived on a short visit to the city of Nakhichevan, where he held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The heads of the two states signed a protocol of intent on the Kars-Nakhichevan railway project.