Russian Post to open company in UAE — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Post is working on opening a company in the UAE, CEO Mikhail Volkov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are currently working on opening of a company in Dubai, the UAE, and are also considering other countries. We as logistical specialists follow the demand, the customers, are holding talks with Russian and foreign companies, and will provide all the required logistics solutions," Volkov said.

In 2018, the Russian Post opened its first overseas branch in Berlin. It became known in 2019 that the Russian postal operator completed registration of its subsidiary RP Logistics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. in China.

The Russian Post is endeavoring not to interrupt the exchange in postal items and just six countries ended postal communications with Russia to date. The cooldown period will come and relations will be restored, the chief executive said. "This is exactly why we are keeping our office in Germany and maintain communications with our colleagues. Delivery volumes have certainly dropped to a certain degree but have not reduced to zero," Volkov noted.

At the same is not absolutely necessary to have a representative office to do business, the chief executive said. The Russian Post is interacting with more than 130 countries worldwide at present.