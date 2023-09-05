{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gas hub talks in Turkey may be held soon — source

Gazprom handed over a draft roadmap on the gas hub project to Turkey’s Botas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 4 in Sochi after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Negotiations of establishing a joint working group to deal with implementation of a roadmap for the gas hub project in Turkey can be held shortly, a local diplomatic source told TASS.

"Negotiations may be held in the near time. The project roadmap provides for coordination of legal and administrative matters of electronic platform functioning, trade organization mechanisms, potential participation of third party representatives in them, and other technical points," the source noted.

Gazprom handed over a draft roadmap on the gas hub project to Turkey’s Botas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 4 in Sochi after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey
Russia Services PMI growing to 57.6 points in August — research
It is noted that the latest data evidence a dramatic increase in the business activity in the Russian services sector
Up to Syrians to decide their country’s future, says Putin
The Russian President said that he discussed the Syrian settlement with his Turkish counterpart
Air Defense Forces down Ukrainian attack drones over Kaluga, Moscow Regions, says mayor
The Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin added that there were no reports about injured people or damages to the infrastructure
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Ukrainian forces experience mass desertion, refusals to engage in assaults — official
According to DPR Head’s Advisor, Ukrainian forces’ increasingly frequent "meat grinder" assaults are connected to the upcoming NATO summit and Kiev’s desire to present tangible results before it begins
Moscow 'dissatisfied' with Armenian prime minister's statements about Russia — diplomat
The source added that Russia views its relations with Armenia in the security and economic spheres "not as one country’s dependence on another, but as an equal, mutually beneficial and time-tested partnership"
Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source
"Russia is right saying that it sees no sense of returning to the deal until its terms are met," the source noted
Ukrainian weapons hangar destroyed by Russian forces in southern Donetsk area
Four tanks and three armored infantry carriers were destroyed, the East battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
No new peace initiatives discussed with Russia after Kiev discarded previous ones — Putin
The Russian leader said Moscow was aware that through the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "an agreement had been reached, draft documents had been agreed between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," but then "Ukraine dumped them"
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Russian-Chinese ties hit highest point since Soviet times, senior Russian diplomat says
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted the rapid development of cooperation with India
Every day conflict goes on costs Ukraine $100 mln — former defense minister
According to Alexey Reznikov, it is unfair to rebuke the country’s military-political leadership that "everything is being done by volunteers"
Lavrov to take part in Eastern Economic Forum — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko noted that the Russian Foreign Minister will head to Vladivostok after trips to Jakarta for the East Asia Summit, Bangladesh and New Delhi for G20 summit on September 9-10
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Russia builds hibernation device letting drones go into pre-hit 'sleeper' mode — developer
Dmitry Kuzyakin specified that the technology allows for drones with hibernation devices to be pre-positioned for an attack and then literally 'fall asleep' for several weeks before being reactivated
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk grain deal revival options and pope pushes peace plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 4th
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops, 6 tanks in Zaporozhye area in 24 hours — Russian official
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense
Moldova’s $800 mln debt to Gazprom not confirmed by audit — President Sandu
According to her, Moldova’s authorities turned down Gazprom’s proposal to sign commitments to repay the debt "because this is enormous money" and the country cannot accept this
Russia, Iran are working on new major treaty — MFA
According to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia-Iran relations have been steady on the ascent over the past few years
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
No signals from Ukraine about possibility of talks — presidential aide
Yuri Ushakov answered in the negative when asked whether Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had conveyed anything to the Russian side after his visit to Kiev
Washington’s opinion, not Defense Minister defines Ukraine’s position — Shoigu
"Everything depends on what Washington says. Whatever they say, will be," Russian Defense Minister said
Russia's successor to McDonald's ready to open restaurants in Chinese Heihe
According to Alexander Govor, the fast-food chain has been approached not only by Abkhazia, but also by a number of other countries
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Yemeni ambassador discuss political situation in republic
The Foreign Ministry noted that during the conversation, the sides "emphasized the importance of coordinating international efforts aimed at resuming movement toward a long-term political settlement mediated by the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg"
Kiev not to soften position on grain deal despite Erdogan’s call — Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said that Ukraine expects to receive details of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Turkish side
World Aquatics clears Russian athletes for int’l tournaments under neutral status
Individual Neutral Athletes will only be permitted to compete in events where a time or result is established by the performances of a single athlete
Zelensky visits armed forces brigades in Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Ukrainian President said that received reports on problems of supply and motivation of personnel
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Dollar rises to 97.065 rubles, euro up to 105 rubles on Moscow Exchange
In turn, the yuan rate grew by 0.24%, trading at 13.332 rubles
Russia’s battlegroup disrupts Ukrainian attempt to deploy reserve force near Kupyansk
According to the spokesman, the battlegroup’s reactive troops delivered a strike on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 68th Separate Jager Brigade near the locality of Sheikovka with the use of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system
Russia may gain access to $170 bln piece of ASEAN energy market, trade group chairman says
Statistics on imports/exports and investments in regional projects show that the turnover of the ASEAN energy market is estimated at $300-400 bln per year, Ivan Polyakov noted
Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu
"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," the Russian defense minister promised
Russian FSB, Interior Ministry detain man running bomb factory for Ukrainian saboteurs
It is reported that "the detainee handed over several explosive devices to the direct executors [of sabotage], who then used them in committing terrorist acts against police officers and [representatives of] the regional administration"
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Putin congratulates Russian informatics team on their triumph at Olympiad
The head of state expressed his gratitude to the parents, teachers and mentors of the national team members, whose sincere support helped them win
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Attempt by Ukrainian reconnaissance group to infiltrate Bryansk Region thwarted
According to Alexander Bogomaz, weapons and munitions, including foreign-made, were found at the clash site after the saboteurs retreated
Avtovaz sales almost double in August to 33,300 cars
Lada Granta remained the best-selling model
Russian jets destroy four US-made speedboats carrying Ukrainian landing force in Black Sea
The Russian defense agency said earlier that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Putin praises pace of development of Russia-Turkey relations
The Russian leader also noted that he plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as a grain deal, with his Turkish counterpart
Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source
"We should be expecting Turkey's contacts with the United Nations in the coming days regarding the package of proposals drafted in collaboration with the international organization on the resumption of the grain corridor," the source said
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Russian-Turkish talks prove Russia determined to defend its interests — senior MP
Leonid Slutsky stressed that Moscow’s positions are only growing stronger, especially when "Ukraine’s counteroffensive is not merely losing momentum, but as Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said, it is failing"
Village in Russia’s Bryansk Region comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops
According to the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz, no one was hurt
Belarusian national arrested in Moscow for attempted smuggling of firearms, explosives
According to the source, the Belarusian national worked as a driver in the Moscow Region
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
Hungary calls for security guarantees for Russia, not NATO membership for Ukraine
Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas also reaffirmed the position of the Hungarian government that peace negotiations may be effective only if the US will take part in it, together with Russian and Ukraine
US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev
The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Colombian mercenary fighting against Russian forces killed in Ukraine — newspaper
According to preliminary data, he was killed by rocket that hit the positions he was on
FACTBOX: The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battle cruiser
As of 2023, The Pyotr Veliky serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Ukrainian counter-offensive fails, says Putin
The statement was made during a news conference following talks with Vladimir Putin's Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Russian units foil Ukrainian attempts to advance near Verbovoye, Urozhaynoye — acting head
Denis Pushilin pointed out that all Russian positions on this part of the front were held
Kim Jong Un plans to visit Russia in September — newspaper
According to The New York Times, the North Korean leader may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September
Russian Grad MLRS crews destroy Ukrainian ammo depot near Krasny Liman
It is reported that drones were used for aiming control and air surveillance
Russia to start supplying free grain to six African nations soon — Putin
The shipment will start in two-three coming weeks, the Russian leader said
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
DPR head reports improvement in Russian positions near Maryinka, Avdeyevka
Denis Pushilin reported that in the Avdeyevka area, Russian forces managed to take over at least one Ukrainian stronghold
Turkish President Erdogan to discuss at government meeting results of talks with Putin
"A government session is scheduled for September 5 and it will be traditionally chaired by President Erdogan," the source said
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Russia says its forces destroyed 4 US-made speed boats carrying Ukrainian landing troops
Russian forces made efforts to improve their tactical posture near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack over the past day
Russia hits Ukrainian shipbuilding plant where unmanned motor boats were assembled
Russian aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet marine aviation destroyed at night four Willard Sea Force fast-moving craft with assault teams on board, the Defense Ministry informed
BRICS’ share in global GDP to rise to 30% from January 2024 — State Bank of India
The biggest impact of six new member states joining BRICS will be on the share of global oil production that will increase to 40% from the current 18%, which is expected to be the potential game changer for payment system and price discovery, the note said
Russian Aerospace Force delivered drone strike against fuel storages
The fighter aviation shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region
Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them
University of Amsterdam prepares to ship Scythian gold artifacts to Ukraine
The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on June 9 released a ruling upholding the verdict of the Amsterdam Appellate Court demanding that the Scythian gold collection be transferred to Ukraine
Revenue from Akkuyu NPP may be used to build new plant — Rosatom
The new plant will be comparable to the Akkuyu NPP and contain four power generating units, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said
Russian tennis player Rublev through to quarterfinals of 2023 US Open
Russian tennis player cleared the 4th round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in the United States winning 6-3; 3-6; 6-3; 6-4 on Monday over unseeded Jack Draper from England
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Economic Community of Central African States suspends Gabon’s membership
Earlier, the ECCAS condemned the state coup in Gabon and called for restoring constitutional order in the country
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Air defense destroys another attack drone en route to Moscow over Tver Region — mayor
According to unconfirmed information, there was no damage on the ground and no one was hurt, Sergey Sobyanin said
Ukrainian defense chief becomes scapegoat for failed counteroffensive — Kherson official
According to Vladimir Saldo, the civilian defense minister within the Kiev regime has no impact whatsoever on the course of military action
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
Consequences of the possible US pullout from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty are taken into account during the planning of the Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces use
Russia to think of grain deal revival after conditions are met — Putin
"Russia, despite all the obstacles created, is going to continue exporting food and fertilizers, promote stabilization of prices and improvement of the situation in the global agricultural sector," the Russian leader stressed
Moscow airports resume operations under schedule after reported delays
According to earlier reports, up to 50 flights were delayed and six more cancelled at Moscow airports in the early hours of September 5
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Kalashnikov says it will soon more than double output of Vikhr missiles, Kitolov rounds
"In the near future, two large workshops will be put into operation," which will allow to boost the production of high-precision ammunition, the concern added
Up to 50 flights delayed at Moscow airports after reported drone attacks
As of approximately 6:00 a.m. Moscow time six flights were delayed and two cancelled at the Domodedovo Airport, 17 flights were delayed and another one cancelled at the Vnukovo Airport, 23 flights were also delayed at the Sheremetyevo Airport, while the Zhukovsky Airport cancelled three flights
Kiev to hold four-day defense drills
The administration also reported a ban on filming and posting photos and videos of the drill
Putin gives Erdogan movie about Turkish leader's life story shot by TASS deputy chief
In June, Mikhail Gusman unveiled his 25-minute documentary about Erdogan comprised of fragments from his four interviews with Erdogan
German exports to Russia up 2.2% in July month-on-month
German exports to EU countries totaled 71.9 bln euro, while imports equaled 61.7 bln euro
Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk
Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons
Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 37 times over past day — mission
According to the report, two civilians were killed and 11 more, including three children, were wounded, while 18 residential buildings and nine local infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the delivered strikes
Replacement of Ukraine’s Defense Minister to have no effect on battlefield — expert
According to Andrey Bystritsky, this chess move by Ukraine to transpose political figures is merely an attempt to influence the public abroad by changing its image
Share of dollar, euro in payments between Russia and Turkey going down — Putin
"The trend is surfacing to the more active use of national currencies, the ruble and the lira, in commercial exchanges," the Russian leader noted
Ukraine unable to move the needle in Zaporozhye area over last three months — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that Ukrainian troops only managed to approach the first line of Russian defense but could not cross it
Russia to participate in building equality-based relations in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
The head of state also noted the importance of creating new logistics chains and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region
Ten shelling attacks on government forces reported in Syria in past day — defense ministry
According to Vadim Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
US seeks authority to use over $1 bln in seized Russian assets to support Ukraine — CBS
"We are seeking the authority from Congress to allow us to use the proceeds for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the TV channel
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
Agreement among Russia, Turkey and Qatar not replacing grain deal — Putin
"This is not a substitution but this will be definitely a huge contribution on our side to solving food problems of African countries," the Russian leader stressed
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
No casualties as drone downed in Tver Region northwest of Moscow
Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya instructed regional agencies to provide all necessary assistance to them
