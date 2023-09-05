Gas hub talks in Turkey may be held soon — source

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Negotiations of establishing a joint working group to deal with implementation of a roadmap for the gas hub project in Turkey can be held shortly, a local diplomatic source told TASS.

"Negotiations may be held in the near time. The project roadmap provides for coordination of legal and administrative matters of electronic platform functioning, trade organization mechanisms, potential participation of third party representatives in them, and other technical points," the source noted.

Gazprom handed over a draft roadmap on the gas hub project to Turkey’s Botas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 4 in Sochi after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.