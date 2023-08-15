Production of SSJ passenger jets may start in India — UAC chief executive

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) may start producing SSJ-100 passenger jets at the HAL plant in India, UAC chief executive Yury Slyusar said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We continue believing [this can be done] in terms of imports at facilities of the HAL Plant, which is making combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force, where they are making Su-30 aircraft. Over 270 airplanes were produced there. This is a definitely large base, with trained staff, equipment and established processes. We would be able to start producing the SSJ aircraft there for the Indian market," Slyusar said.

Talks are currently underway with Indian counterparts, the chief executive added.