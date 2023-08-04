NWF stands at $146.3 bln as of August 1 — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 13.313 trillion rubles ($146.3 bln) or 8.9% of GDP projected for 2023 as of August 1, the Russian Finance Ministry said.

"NWF totaled 13.313 trillion rubles or 8.9% of GDP forecast for 2023 <…> which is equivalent to $146.3 bln rubles," the Ministry said.

Liquid assets of NWF as at August 1 amounted to 7.183 trillion rubles or $75.5 bln (4.8% of projected GDP for 2023), the Ministry noted.

A portion of NWF resources (2.125 bln yuan and 3.151 metric tons of gold in the depersonalized form) was sold for 44.36 bln rubles ($465.9 mln).