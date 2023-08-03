Russia, Iran discussed expanding ties between special economic zones — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia and Iran discussed conclusion of a memorandum on cooperation between the special economic zones of the two countries. The press service of the Economic Development Ministry announced this following a meeting between Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones of Iran Hojatollah Abdolmaleki.

"The parties discussed conclusion of a memorandum between the Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Supreme Council of Free Trade, Industry and Special Economic Zones of Iran with the participation of the Union on Cooperation between the Special Economic Zones of Russia and Iran, which will be aimed at expanding ties between SEZs for the implementation of production, trade, economic and investment cooperation," the press service said.

During the videoconference meeting, Dmitry Volvach informed his Iranian colleagues about the creation of the Technology and Logistics Union in Russia.

"The activities of the union are aimed at deepening trade, economic, transport and logistics cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Caspian region and states gravitating towards the North-South international transport corridor," Volvach said as quoted by the press service.

The union includes the management companies of two special economic zones of Russia: Technopolis Moscow, which specializes in supporting residents involved in the creation and industrial application of scientific and technical developments, and Lotos, which oversees the production, processing and logistics of goods in the port and industrial economic zones of the Astrakhan region. The third member of the union is ANO Directorate of International Transport Corridors, which deals with improving the efficiency of transport infrastructure and carriers along the routes of the international transport corridor, the Economic Development added.