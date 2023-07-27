Avtovaz plans to restart Lada cars assembly in Egypt — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to resume the assembly of Lada cars in Egypt, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Our main task now is to resume and develop the joint project [of Lada cars production in Egypt - TASS]. We expect in particular that Egypt and our partner Al Amal can become the transport and logistical hub for the entire African continent," Sokolov said.

The company is also considering cooperation with other African nations, including Algeria, the chief executive added.