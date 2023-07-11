Inflation level in Russia among the lowest globally — PM

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The inflation level in Russia is currently among the lowest across the world, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday at the meeting on economic issues.

"Inflation remains moderate. It stood at 2.9% from January to early July, which is much lower than last-year values," Mishustin said. Inflation in annual terms is not above 3.5%, he noted.

"This is among the lowest indicators globally at present," the prime minister stressed.

The situation on the Russian labor market is also stable, Mishustin noted. "The unemployment rate is kept since February at a record level of 3.2%," he added.