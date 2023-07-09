Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss issues of global food security

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Issues of global food security and a schedule of further contacts were among the topics of telephone talks between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Hakan Fidan of Turkey, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The sides touched upon prospects for further cooperation on issues related to ensuring global food security in conditions of the inability of Western states to take steps necessary for the implementation of the United Nations Secretary General’s ‘package initiative,’" the ministry said, adding that the ministers also discussed several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including a schedule of further communication.