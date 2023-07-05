Oil from damaged pipeline polluted 5 km of river in Komi

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Specialists have detected an oil pollution in the Kolva River in the region of Komi in Northern Russia along 5 km of the stream, emergency functions told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Kolva stream was surveyed from the air. The 5-km long pollution was found," the sources said.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources of Komi, depressurization was registered in the oil pipeline of Nobel Oil on July 1 at a distance of 500 meters from the Kolva. The oil-containing fluid penetrated the river and about a hectare of soil was polluted. About 1,000 cubic meters of oil may penetrate the river, the Russian environmental watchdog said earlier.