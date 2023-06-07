Russia primed to carry out joint oil production projects with Cuba — PM

SOCHI, June 7. /TASS/. Russia thinks it is very important to implement large-scale joint projects with Cuba, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz.

"We attach great importance to the implementation of major joint projects, which are designed primarily for the long-term. I am referring here to enhanced oil recovery on Cuban oilfields and the modernization of the metallurgic plant in Havana," Mishustin said.

Conditions to expand cooperation, including for Russian companies operating in Cuba, are being created in line with agreements reached at the top level, the Russian Prime Minister said addressing his Cuban counterpart. "We welcome the decision of the government headed by you to provide preferential conditions for the work of Russian business on the Cuban market. I know our businessmen are very happy with such a decision and are developing plans, including specifically investment plans, to work in Cuba," Mishustin added.