Uralchem reaffirms plans to commission ammonia terminal in late 2023

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Uralchem has reaffirmed its plans to launch Russia’s first ammonia export terminal by the end of this year, the Russian fertilizer producer told TASS.

"The first stage rated for a freight turnover of up to 2 mln metric tons of ammonia annually will be put into operation in late 2023. In the second stage of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, the capacity of the new facility will grow to 3.5 mln metric tons of ammonia and 1.5 mln metric tons of urea per year," the Uralchem spokesperson said.

"Construction of the new terminal in Taman and its ramp-up to design capacity partly mitigates the problem of the Togliatti-Yuzhny ammonia pipeline blocking," he added.