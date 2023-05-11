Implementation of agreement on Russian gas supplies to China beneficial to both sides - PM

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian energy cooperation is strategic, whereas the implementation of the agreement on gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route is beneficial both to Russia and China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting on Thursday.

The implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the area of natural gas supplies from Russia to China via the Far Eastern route "will be beneficial to both sides and will additionally invigorate social, economic and technological development of Far Eastern regions," he said.

The Sino-Russian energy cooperation "has become strategic," with the share of settlements in national currencies having risen, and major long-term joint projects being implemented, Mishustin added.