Resolving global issues would be easier if bias toward Russia brought to end — official

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Resolving global issues requires putting an end to the prevailing biased attitude towards Russia and abandoning attempts to politicize the World Bank’s activities, which contravene its charter, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told TASS on Thursday.

He commented on the fact that the joint IMF-World Bank Development Committee meeting had ended without adopting a final communique.

"I believe that it’s high time that certain countries come to understand that the task of resolving the issues facing the world today requires putting an end to the prevailing biased attitude towards Russia and abandoning all attempts at politicizing the activities of the World Bank, which contravene its charter," Overchuk said.

"Today’s global issues require returning the work of this international institution to a constructive format, as well as having all of its members jointly focused on resolving the issue of poverty and providing coordinated support to developing countries in need," he added.