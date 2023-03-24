Kazakh President, Gazprom CEO discuss new projects in gas industry

ASTANA, March 24. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the implementation of new joint projects in the gas industry at a meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, the President’s press service announced on Friday.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed priority areas of interaction in the energy sector with the Chairman of the Board of Gazprom, Alexey Miller. During the meeting, issues of implementing new joint gas projects were also considered," the press service says.

On cooperation in gas industry

In February this year, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Kazakh company QazaqGaz Arman Kasenov said that QazaqGaz and Gazprom were considering the possibilities to develop gas supply infrastructure in the eastern regions of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov said that the ministry is mulling two options for the development of develop gas supply infrastructure in those regions. The first of them is the construction of a gas pipeline along the Kostanay-Astana-Pavlodar-Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk route, which will require significant investments and an increase in gas tariffs for consumers. The second option is to import gas from Russia as part of the roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry between the two countries. In this respect a possibility of building an international gas pipeline Russia-Kazakhstan-China is being worked out.

On November 29, 2022, Ruslan Zheldibay, the press secretary of the Kazakh leader, said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "trilateral gas union" with Uzbekistan during a meeting in the Kremlin on November 28.

On the same day, at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Kazakh President said that Putin had proposed creating a trilateral gas union and was going to call the President of Uzbekistan about this.

On December 22, 2022, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov explained that the Kazakh side considered the initiative of the "trilateral gas union" as a commercial proposal, in which one should not look for political overtones.