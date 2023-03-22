Russia interested in projects with Eritrea in mineral production sector — Lavrov

SOCHI, March 22. /TASS/. Russia is interested in developing joint projects with Eritrea in the areas of transport infrastructure and mineral production, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the talks with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed on Wednesday.

Special attention was given to efforts to fully unlock the existing cooperation potential in the economic field, Lavrov said. "We are interested in developing joint promising projects in transport infrastructure, agriculture production, exploration and extraction of mineral resources. We outlined Russian companies’ particular interest in entering the Eritrean market," he said.

"Our Eritrean friends vowed to come up with suggestions on the areas of efforts’ application with potential mutual interests from the viewpoint of attracting Russian business," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

Moreover, the sides agreed to provide direct assistance to representatives of the two countries’ business circles in establishing direct contacts, he added.