Russia, Turkey to continue work on launching gas hub — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will continue to work on the implementation of the gas hub project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

He noted that the project is quite complicated, and some hiccups can be expected, including delays and other issues.

"It is clear that this is a rather complicated job, quite a complex project, which, of course, cannot be implemented without some delays in time, certain problems of a technical or other nature," he said.

"Such situations are unavoidable with respect to the Turkish hub. We will follow [the project’s implementation], and we will continue to cooperate with Turkish partners," he added

Earlier, on March 19, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is trying to implement the gas hub project as soon as possible.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum in October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed creating the largest gas hub in Europe in Turkey and redirecting the volume of gas, the transit of which is no longer possible through the Nord Stream, to this hub. According to him, this may mean building another gas pipeline system and creating a hub in Turkey, through which gas will be supplied to third countries, primarily European ones, if they are interested. Ankara welcomed this initiative and stated that a significant part of the infrastructure for creating a hub and a gas trading center in Istanbul was ready.