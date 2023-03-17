Turkey to continue providing ground services for Russian flights this summer — regulator

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Turkey will continue ground servicing of Russian airplanes during the summer season of this year, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said after consultations between aviation authorities of the two countries.

"Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Vladimir Poteshkin and Director General of Civil Aviation of Turkey Kemal Yuksek held consultations today in Ankara for the purpose of developing the air service between the two countries, with the high level of bilateral cooperation noted in their course," the Russian regulator said. "The issue of fuel provision for airplanes of Russian airlines on the territory of Turkey was discussed separately," it noted.

"Flights of Russian airlines scheduled in the Summer 2023 IATA season will be provided in the planned manner with ground services in airports of the Republic of Turkey in line with earlier concluded commercial agreements," the regulator added.