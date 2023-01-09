Chery starts selling new crossover in Russia — company

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Chery has started sales of a new Tiggo 7 Pro Max crossover in Russia, the press service of the Chinese automaker said.

"Chery announces the start of Tiggo 7 Pro Max crossover sales. Chery begins the new year of 2023 with the presentation of the Tiggo 7 Pro Max crossover in official dealerships of the brand," the company said. "The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is available for purchase in Prestige and Ultimate versions. The Tiggo 7 Pro also accessible and available with official dealers is acting as the base version," Chery said.