Russia ready to supply required mineral fertilizers to Brazil – top lawmaker

BRASILIA, January 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue deliveries of the volume of mineral fertilizers required for Brazil, Speaker of the Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said at the meeting with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Russia has been and remains one of main suppliers of mineral fertilizers for Brazil, which are playing a very important role here in development of the agro-industrial sector. We confirmed readiness to continue supplying required volumes, keeping in mind rethinking of logistics and the payment system, which would eliminate existing obstacles for cooperation in this sphere," Matviyenko said after the meeting with the President within the framework of visit to the inauguration ceremony.

According to the Russian customs service, trade turnover between Russia and Brazil as of 2021 year-end surpassed the previous record of 2011 and totaled $7.48 bln.