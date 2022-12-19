Solving sensitive economic issues is priority for Russia and Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Solving sensitive economic issues that can help to support welfare of the population is the priority for Minsk and Moscow, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We should in no form repeat errors made after disintegration of the Soviet Union. Therefore, our unconditional priority is to solve sensitive economic issues, with welfare of the population and, eventually, the support of reforms implemented by us in public and political spheres depending on them," Lukashenko said.

Russia and Belarus are also open for a dialog with other countries, including European ones, the Belarusian President added.